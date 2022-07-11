Blackbear Schedules ‘Nothing Matters’ Headlining North American Tour for Fall 2022

In September, Blackbear will head out on his first headlining tour since 2019. The Nothing Matters North American tour will launch in support of the musician’s sixth studio album In Loving Memory, set for release later this year.
The 15-date tour begins on Sept. 4 at Atlanta’s Coca Cola Roxy. Blackbear will make stops in Philadelphia, New York, Detroit, Chicago, Salt Lake City, San Diego, and more before wrapping on Sept. 29 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle. General sale of the Nothing Matters tour begins on Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets and pre-sale information can be found on the official Blackbear website.
The trek will be supported by Mod Sun, State Champs, Waterparks, and Heart Attack Man on select dates.
Earlier this year, Blackbear joined frequent collaborator Machine Gun Kelly on the road as an opener on the Mainstream Sellout tour. The forthcoming album, In Loving Memory, is a team-up with Travis Barker that takes the “Hot Girl Bummer” rapper back to his alternative, pop-punk roots.
“The whole idea behind the album is [a] letter to my father who passed away, and I never got to say goodbye,” Blackbear told Alternative Press earlier this year. “I’m making this music that is true to my roots, and I’m bringing out guest stars like Jordan Pundik from New Found Glory and Bert McCracken from the Used. I’m paying homage to the bands I grew up listening to with this album.”
Blackbear Nothing Matters 2022 Tour Dates
September 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
September 7 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
September 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
September 10 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
September 11 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
September 13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
September 14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
September 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
September 17 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
September 18 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
September 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
September 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
September 25 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
September 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
September 29 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre