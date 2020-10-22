See Black Thought Perform ‘Streams of Thought’ Medley on ‘Fallon’

Black Thought stepped out of his role of Tonight Show band member to serve as Jimmy Fallon’s featured musical guest on Wednesday’s episode, where the Roots rapper delivered a medley of two tracks from his recent EP Streams of Thought Vol. 3: Cane & Able.

For both virtual performances, Black Thought was joined — via video conference — by Portugal. the Man and the Last Artful, Dodgr. Rather than a conventional in-studio performance, the rapper and his guests relayed the songs through web browsers and a faux Zoom, with the app’s chat used at one point to show the song’s lyrics alongside Black Thought’s verses.

After a few delays, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter’s Streams of Thought Vol. 3: Cane & Able EP arrived on October 16th. In addition to the three collaborations with Portugal. the Man and Last Artful, Dodgr, the EP also features the previously released “Good Morning,” a track with Killer Mike, Pusha T, and Swizz Beatz, and “Steak Um” with Schoolboy Q.