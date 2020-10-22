 See Black Thought Perform 'Streams of Thought' Medley on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Germ-Killing Air Purifier With 23,000 Reviews is Just $90 Right Now on Amazon
Home Music Music News

See Black Thought Perform ‘Streams of Thought’ Medley on ‘Fallon’

Roots rapper recruits Portugal. the Man and the Last Artful, Dodgr for “Quiet Trip”/”Nature of the Beast”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Black Thought stepped out of his role of Tonight Show band member to serve as Jimmy Fallon’s featured musical guest on Wednesday’s episode, where the Roots rapper delivered a medley of two tracks from his recent EP Streams of Thought Vol. 3: Cane & Able.

For both virtual performances, Black Thought was joined — via video conference — by Portugal. the Man and the Last Artful, Dodgr. Rather than a conventional in-studio performance, the rapper and his guests relayed the songs through web browsers and a faux Zoom, with the app’s chat used at one point to show the song’s lyrics alongside Black Thought’s verses.

After a few delays, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter’s Streams of Thought Vol. 3: Cane & Able EP arrived on October 16th. In addition to the three collaborations with Portugal. the Man and Last Artful, Dodgr, the EP also features the previously released “Good Morning,” a track with Killer Mike, Pusha T, and Swizz Beatz, and “Steak Um” with Schoolboy Q.

In This Article: Black Thought, Portugal. The Man, The Roots, The Tonight Show

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.