Black Thought Honors Trayvon Martin With ‘Rest in Power’ Song for New Series

Black Thought has dropped his video for “Rest in Power,” the title track from the upcoming docuseries revolving around the murder of Trayvon Martin.

“One killer, one child, one weapon / The shooter was unthreatened / 71 seconds / So many unanswered questions,” the Roots rapper says on the track. “If the wounds heal, the memories never fade / I wonder if you’re in heaven’s 11th grade / Six thousand, two hundred and 30 days / Too young of an early age / Such evil and worldly ways.”

The video features Black Thought delivering the track next to an outstretched American flag and a brick wall illuminated by projections of Martin, protests and Colin Kaepernick kneeling. Archival footage from Rest in Power is also interweaved into the video.

The Jay-Z produced Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story premieres July 30th on Paramount Network. In addition to the 2012 of the 17-year-old in Florida, the six-part docuseries also examines “race, politics, power, money and the criminal justice system,” Paramount Network previously said.