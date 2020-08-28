 Black Thought Drops 'Good Morning' With Pusha T, Killer Mike - Rolling Stone
Black Thought Drops New Song ‘Good Morning’ With Pusha T, Killer Mike

Swizz Beatz also appears on first single from Roots rapper’s The Streams of Thought Vol. 3: Cane and Able EP

Lyrical superpowers Black Thought, Pusha T and Killer Mike unite on the new song “Good Morning,” the latest single from the Roots rapper’s upcoming Streams of Thought Vol. 3: Cane & Able.

With Swizz Beatz serving as hypeman, the three emcees showcase their freestyling abilities over a beat by producer Sean C.

Black Thought recently told Variety of the collaboration: “On any given day, the space that I occupy in the world is somewhere between a Killer Mike and a Pusha T, between an activist and a street hero, a man of the people and a man of the streets — that’s my origin story. I feel like both of their energies represent my own creative bipolarity.”

The Roots rapper added of “Good Morning,” the first single from the upcoming EP, “It is a reintroduction. It speaks to an awakening. Plus, it’s a stellar lineup of features on one record — the level of dimension and different energy you get in one densely packed moment is unprecedented for the Roots and Black Thought up to this point. The energy of the production, whatever iconic thing it is that Swizz (Beatz) does elevating the chorus, juxtaposed with what Pusha T and Killer Mike bring to the equation… I felt as if it was a no-brainer.”

The Streams of Thought Vol. 3: Cane & Able EP, out September 18th, also features appearances by Portugal. the Man, ScHoolboy Q, the Last Artful Dodgr and CS Armstrong.

