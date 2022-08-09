Black Thought, Danger Mouse Tap Fellow Heavyweights A$AP Rocky, Run the Jewels for ‘Strangers’

Black Thought and Danger Mouse have enlisted two other hip-hop heavyweights, A$AP Rocky and Run the Jewels for their new song, “Strangers.” The track will appear on Black Thought and Danger Mouse’s upcoming collaborative album, Cheat Codes, out this Friday, Aug. 12 via BMG.

With a Danger Mouse beat packed with dusty, clattering drums and the relentless thrumming of some uncanny synth or sample, “Strangers” boasts the perfect raw palette for Black Thought, Rocky, and Run the Jewels’ El-P and Killer Mike. In a statement, Run the Jewels said, “We were honored to get down with our elite and legendary friends Danger Mouse, Black Thought and A$AP Rocky on this banger.”

“Strangers” is the fourth and final offering from Cheat Codes before the album arrives later this week. Previously released singles include “No Gold Teeth,” Aquamarine” featuring singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka, and “Because,” which features Joey Bada$$, Russ, and Dylan Cartlidge.

For Black Thought, Cheat Codes follows a string of solo releases, starting with two 2018 EPs, Streams of Thought, Vol. 1 and 2, followed by the 2020 LP, Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Able. His last album with the Roots was 2014’s …And Then You Shoot Your Cousin.

As for Danger Mouse, along with prepping Cheat Codes, he and Shins frontman James Mercer are gearing up for the release of their next album as Broken Bells, Into the Blue. Full details on pair’s first album since 2014’s After the Disco haven’t been released yet, but a new song, “We’re Not in Orbit Yet…” did arrive in June.