×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next The 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Soundtrack Might Be the Biggest Album of 2018 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Black Thought’s Immaculate ‘Conception’ on ‘Fallon’

Track appears on Roots MC’s new EP with producer Salaam Remi, ‘Streams of Thought, Vol. 2’

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Roots MC Black Thought moved from the bandstand to the main stage to perform his new song with producer Salaam Remi, “Conception,” on The Tonight Show Monday.

The performance also featured members of the Roots and a small string section, who combined to create a lush orchestral sound anchored by Remi’s bass and another unassailable Questlove drum groove. Black Thought opened the song with a soulful belt before falling easily into his stream of consciousness flow as he peeled off pensive bars like, “Once again to the well, I went/ While the soul man screamed bloody hell out there/ I’m tryna decode the meaning of the spell I’m in/ And I don’t even know what hotel I’m in.”

“Conception” appears on Black Thought’s new EP, Streams of Thought, Vol. 2: Traxploitation, which arrived in November. The nine-track project was produced entirely by Remi and follows Black Thought’s June release, Streams of Thought, Vol. 1, which primarily featured production from 9th Wonder.

In This Article: Late-Night TV, The Roots, The Tonight Show

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad