Black Sabbath Prep ‘Sabotage’ Deluxe Reissue With Unreleased 1975 Live Tracks

Fresh off releasing a pair of Ronnie James Dio-era reissues, Black Sabbath will return to Ozzy Osbourne’s tenure for their next archival release, a deluxe edition of Black Sabbath’s 1975 album Sabotage.

The “Super Deluxe” edition of Sabotage, due out June 11th via Rhino, pairs Black Sabbath’s newly remastered 1975 fifth studio album with 16 live tracks — 13 unreleased — recorded during the band’s North American tour in 1975.

Available to preorder now on both compact disc and vinyl, both formats come with a fourth disc containing the “single edit” of Sabotage’s “Am I Going Insane (Radio)” backed by “Hole in the Sky” and housed in a sleeve that replicates the single’s rare Japanese release.

The reissue also comes with a 1975 Madison Square Garden replica concert book and Sabotage 1975 tour color poster, plus liner notes complete with quotes from the band, press clips and photographs from the era, and more.

Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

1. “Hole in the Sky”

2. “Don’t Start (Too Late)”

3. “Symptom of the Universe”

4. “Megalomania”

5. “Thrill of It All”

6. “Supertzar”

7. “Am I Going Insane (Radio)”

8. “The Writ”

Disc Two: North American Tour Live ’75

1. “Supertzar”/“Killing Yourself to Live”

2. “Hole in the Sky”

3. “Snowblind”

>4. “Symptom of the Universe”

5. “War Pigs”

6. “Megalomania”

7. “Sabbra Cadabra”

8. Jam 1 including guitar solo

9. Jam 2 including drum solo

10. “Supernaut”

11. “Iron Man”

Disc Three: North American Tour Live ’75

1. Guitar Solo including excerpts of “Orchid” and “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor”

2. “Black Sabbath”

3. “Spiral Architect”

4. “Embryo”/“Children of the Grave”

5. “Paranoid”

Disc Four

1. “Am I Going Insane (Radio)” – Single Edit

2. “Hole in the Sky”