Black Sabbath Drop Live Versions of ‘Heaven and Hell,’ ‘The Mob Rules’ From Upcoming Reissues

Black Sabbath released live renditions of “Heaven and Hell” and “The Mob Rules” from the upcoming reissues of their two albums of the same name, which were their only to feature frontman Ronnie James Dio in the Eighties.

The performance of “Heaven and Hell” is a rarity previously released only in Europe in 1980 as the B-side to the band’s “Die Young” single. The rendition of “The Mob Rules,” meanwhile, comes from a previously unreleased April 22nd, 1982 concert at the Portland Memorial Coliseum.

The deluxe editions of Heaven and Hell and The Mob Rules will both be released on March 5th, and each will come with bonus discs featuring rare or previously unreleased material. The Heaven and Hell set will include some rarities never released in America, including versions of “Children of the Sea” and “Die Young” recorded at a 1980 concert in Hartford, Connecticut, and live rarities like “E5150” and “Neon Knights” that appeared on the 2007 limited edition set, Black Sabbath: Live at Hammersmith Odeon.

The bonus disc of The Mob Rules, meanwhile, includes a new mix of the title track and the rest of that unreleased April 22nd, 1982 concert at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Both reissues will be released digitally and on CD; vinyl editions will be available as well, featuring just a selection of rarities from the bonus discs due to space constraints.

Heaven and Hell Reissue Tracklist

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

1. “Neon Knights”

2. “Children of the Sea”

3. “Lady Evil”

4. “Heaven and Hell”

5. “Wishing Well”

6. “Die Young”

7. “Walk Away”

8. “Lonely Is the Word”

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

1. “Children of the Sea” – Live B-Side of “Neon Knights” *

2. “Heaven and Hell” – Live B-Side of “Die Young” *

3. “Lady Evil” – 7” Mono Edit (unreleased on CD)

Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT (August 10, 1980)

4. “Neon Knights” *

5. “Children of the Sea” *

6. “Heaven and Hell” *

7. “Die Young” *

Hammersmith Odeon, London (Dec 31, 1981- Jan 2, 1982)

8. “E5150”

9. “Neon Knights”

10. “Children of the Sea”

11. “Heaven and Hell”

The Mob Rules Reissue Tracklist

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

1. “Turn Up the Night”

2. “Voodoo”

3. “The Sign of the Southern Cross”

4. “E5150”

5. “The Mob Rules”

6. “Country Girl”

7. “Slipping Away”

8. “Falling Off the Edge of the World”

9. “Over and Over”

Bonus Tracks

10. “The Mob Rules” – Heavy Metal Soundtrack Version

11. “Die Young” – Live B-Side Of “Mob Rules” 7” *

12. “The Mob Rules” – New 2021 Mix **

Live At The Hammersmith Odeon London (31/12/81 – 2/1/82)

13. “Country Girl”

14. “Slipping Away”

15. “The Mob Rules”

16. “Voodoo”

Live At Portland Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR, April 22, 1982

17. Intro **

18. “Neon Knights” **

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks – Live At Portland Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR, April 22, 1982

1. “N.I.B.” **

2. “Children of the Sea” **

3. “Voodoo” **

4. “Black Sabbath” **

5. “War Pigs” **

6. Drum Solo **

7. “Iron Man” **

8. “The Mob Rules” **

9. “Heaven and Hell” **

10. Guitar Solo **

11. “Sign of the Southern Cross/Heaven and Hell” – Reprise **

12. “Paranoid” **

13. “Children of the Grave” **

*previously unreleased in North America

**previously unreleased