Watch Black Pumas’ Smooth ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

Black Pumas brought their psychedelic soul to NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series, playing four tracks from the Grammy-nominated deluxe edition of their self-titled debut LP.

Singer-guitarist Eric Burton and guitarist-producer Adrian Quesada offered a maximalist take on the tracks, recruiting a keyboardist, bassist, drummer and pair of backing vocalists for the 23-minute set. They opened with the bluesy “Red Rover,” all the instrumentalists wearing face masks, before Burton paused to address the virtual audience.

“We decided to do this to send you guys a little bit of love out there,” he said, “encouraging you to do your best to stay safe and hold things that are dear to you very near right now as we are experiencing these very peculiar times.”

They also played “Fire,” “Oct 33” and “Colors,” the latter featuring extended solos on electric guitar and organ.

The Austin act, who were nominated for Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammys, landed a trio of nods for the deluxe installment of their 2019 record.

The expanded Black Pumas is up for Album of the Year opposite Jhené Aiko’s Chilombo, Coldplay’s Everyday Life, Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 3, Haim’s Women in Music Pt. III, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding and Taylor Swift’s Folklore.

“Colors” is up for Record of the Year along with Beyoncé’s “Black Parade,” DaBaby’s “Rockstar” (featuring Roddy Ricch), Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted,” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” Post Malone’s “Circles” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” (featuring Beyoncé). It’s also nominated for Best American Roots Performance.