Black Pumas, Leon Bridges Contribute to Charity Compilation ‘Truth to Power’

Black Pumas, Leon Bridges, and more have contributed to a new compilation, Truth to Power, which will benefit the Texas-based initiative, the Truth to Power Project. The compilation is set to arrive on Record Store Day, June 12th.

The compilation was curated by Eastwood Music Group, and accompanying the announcement is the vocal quartet the Sha La Das’ charmingly woozy cover of Darondo’s early-Seventies underground favorite, “Didn’t I.”

All proceeds from Truth to Power will benefit four nonprofits that help underrepresented and underserved communities in Texas: the Music Forward Foundation, For Oak Cliff, Joppy Momma’s Farm, and Young Leaders, Strong City.

The Truth to Power tracklist will also feature Bridges’ previously released collaboration with Keite Young, “Like a Ship,” which is a rework of the 1971 song by Pastor T.L. Barrett. Other contributors include Elliott Skinner, Holy Hive, Bastards of Soul, Ghost Funk Orchestra, Sarah Jaffe and Sam Lao, and Badbadnotgood, who remixed the Black Pumas’ “Black Moon Rising.”

Truth to Power will be released as a special triple-LP vinyl set, which was made possible thanks to a partnership with the Dallas Mavericks and FirstCom Music. Participating stores can be found on the Record Store Day website.

Truth to Power Tracklist

Side One

A1. Leon Bridges & Keite Young – “Like a Ship”

A2. Elliott Skinner – “What Does It Mean”

A3. S1 feat. Dereck Scott – “Bishop”

A4. Sgt Ira Carter

A5. Paul & The Tall Trees + Adrian Quesada – “Don’t Stay Silent”

Side Two

B1. Black Pumas – “Black Moon Rising” (Badbadnotgood Remix)

B2. N’Dambi – “Space” (NCS Remix)

B3. Holy Hive – “Kingdom of the Sun”

B4. Sha La Das – “Didn’t I”

Side Three

C1. Ghost Funk Orchestra – “Your Man’s No Good”

C2. Bastards Of Soul – “Look Me in the Eye”

C3. Flower Child – “Truth to Power”

C4. Free Blck featuring the Dallas String Quartet – “Ventilation”

Side Four

D1. Max Gerl – “Restoration”

D2. Cure For Paranoia – “Peace and Light”

D3. Ghost-Note – “Spunky”

Side Five

E1. JT Donaldson & Penelope Antena – “Colorblind”

E2. Zaftiggg! – “Sultans of Decay”

E3. Leon Bridges & Keite Young – “Like a Ship” (Niles City Dub)

Side Six

F1. Abraham Alexander – “Bridge Over Troubled Water”

F2. Sarah Jaffe & Sam Lao – “Domino”

F3. Keite Young – “Is It Because I’m Black”