Black Pumas Deliver Explosive ‘Know You Better’ on ‘Kimmel’

Black Pumas delivered a pristine performance of their song “Know You Better” on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, February 18th.

The Austin duo performed the simmering soul tune with the help of a small backing band and a pair of vocalists who layered harmonies beneath frontman Eric Burton’s delicate croon. After a steady build, however, Burton unleashed an impassioned cry, sending the band into the song’s explosive finale.

“Know You Better” appears on Black Pumas’ 2019 self-titled debut. The deluxe edition of the album, released last year, is up for Album of the Year at this year’s Grammy Awards, and its single, “Colors,” was nominated for Record of the Year and Best American Roots Performance.

Black Pumas are also prepping a new release, Capitol Cuts — Live From Studio A, a vinyl recording of a session the band made at Capitol Studio A in Los Angeles. The eight tracks were all recorded live-to-tape with no overdubs. Capitol Cuts is available to preorder on vinyl ahead of its June 4th release, while videos of select performances from the session are available to watch on YouTube now.