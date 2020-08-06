Watch Black Pumas Perform Their Hit Single ‘Fire’ on ‘Fallon’

Black Pumas returned to The Tonight Show to perform their single “Fire,” which currently sits at Number One on Triple A radio stations.

To maintain social distancing, the Austin-based band recorded their performance ahead of time and played in two separate groups — one with guitar, keyboard and lead vocals, and the other with bass, drums and backing vocals. Through some ace audio/video editing, the two performances blend seamlessly together in the final product.

This is the second Black Pumas appearance on The Tonight Show in 2020; the group performed their other Triple A hit single, “Colors,” back in January.

Frontman and songwriter Eric Burton and producer/guitarist Adrian Quesada recently announced that Black Pumas will be releasing a deluxe version of their 2019 self-titled debut album. The release will include three previously unheard songs, plus covers of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” the Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby,” Death’s “Politicians in My Eyes” and Bobby “Blue” Bland’s “Ain’t No Love in the Heart of the City.” The deluxe edition will be available on August 28th on digital platforms and October 9th for physical sales and is now available for preorder.

Last year, Black Pumas were nominated for Best New Artist at the 62nd Grammy Awards, losing to Billie Eilish.