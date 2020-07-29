Black Pumas Preview Deluxe Edition of Debut LP With Live ‘Confines’

Black Pumas have released a new live-in-studio version of their song “Confines” that will appear on the upcoming deluxe edition of the band’s debut album, out August 28th via ATO Records.

The new version of the song finds Black Pumas tapering back the quick soul skip of the original into a groove that still moves at a steady pace, but now boasts additional space for a cadre of background singers and a string quartet. This new arrangement suits Black Pumas, as both Eric Burton’s raw vocals and Adrian Quesada’s spitfire guitar still sound right at home amid the swelling strings.

This version of “Confines” will be one of three live-in-studio cuts on the deluxe edition of Black Pumas, along with renditions of “Colors” and “Oct 33.” The record will also feature three previously unreleased originals, “I’m Ready,” “Red Rover” and “Black Cat,” plus a live version of “Know You Better,” recorded at the Austin club, C-Boys Heart and Soul. Capping it all off, Black Pumas will feature four cover songs: their take on Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” plus renditions of the Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby,” Death’s “Politicians in My Eyes” and Bobby “Blue” Bland’s “Ain’t No Love in the Heart of the City.”

The deluxe edition of Black Pumas is available to preorder ahead of its digital release on August 28th. A double-LP vinyl version will be released on October 7th with a bonus seven-inch single, new artwork and previously unpublished in-studio and live photographs.

Black Pumas Deluxe Edition Tracklist

1. “Black Moon Rising”

2. “Colors”

3. “Know You Better”

4. “Fire”

5. “Oct 33”

6. “Stay Gold”

7. “Old”

8. “Confines”

9. “Touch the Sky”

10 “Sweet Conversations”

Bonus Tracks

“Fast Car” (Tracy Chapman Cover)

“I’m Ready”

“Red Rover”

“Black Cat”

“Politicians In My Eyes” (Death Cover)

“Colors” (Live in Studio)

“Oct 33” (Live in Studio)

“Confines” (Live in Studio)

“Know You Better” (Live at C-Boys)

“Eleanor Rigby” (The Beatles Cover)

“Ain’t No Love in the Heart of the City” (Bobby “Blue” Bland Cover)