Watch Black Pumas Play ‘Colors,’ ‘Wichita Lineman’ for Amazon EP

Black Pumas play smooth versions of two songs, “Colors” and a cover of Jimmy Webb composition “Wichita Lineman,” in videos documenting their recently issued Amazon original EP, The Electric Deluxe Sessions.

The Austin psych-soul band stretch out “Colors,” a single from their self-titled 2019 debut, to a robust seven minutes. Singer Eric Burton flexes his falsetto on the chorus, anchored by a pair of backing vocalists. Their take on “Wichita Lineman” leans even more psychedelic, with guitarist Adrian Quesada utilizing some heady effects.

The Electric Deluxe Sessions, issued in mid-July, also features versions of their songs “Fire” and “Know You Better.”

“We recorded ‘Colors,’ ‘Fire,’ and ‘Know You Better’ live for this Amazon session, and those are all tunes that from the time we recorded them for the album to what they’ve become live, have just become this whole other thing,” Quesada said in a statement. “When we recorded the record [Black Pumas], we’d only been working together for a few months. All the touring we did over the last year, the live show has elevated all the songs arrangement-wise, everyone gets to shine a little bit and we don’t get to put that down too often.”

The group were nominated for Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammy Awards, alongside Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Lil Nas X, Yola, Tank and the Bangas, Rosalía and winner Billie Eilish.