Watch Best New Artist Nominees Black Pumas Perform ‘Colors’ on ‘Fallon’

Black Pumas, who are Grammy-nominated for Best New Artist, appeared on The Tonight Show to perform their single “Colors.” The Austin-based group gave the song a soulful vibe during the late night performance and were joined by a live band and two back-up singers.

“Colors” comes off Black Pumas’ self-titled debut album, which dropped last June. The group, which consists of singer Eric Burton and producer Adrian Quesada, formed back in 2017 and have since earned the attention of fans and the industry. The band is nominated for Best New Artist against Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Rosalía, Maggie Rogers, Yola, Tank and the Bangas and Lil Nas X at the 62nd Annual Grammys, which will be held on January 26th, 2020.

Black Pumas are currently on tour in the U.S. and the band will head to the U.K. and Europe in February. The group will also appear at Coachella in April, with more North American tour dates announced through the rest of the year.