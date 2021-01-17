See Black Pumas Perform ‘Colors’ for Biden-Harris Inauguration Welcome Event

Black Pumas performed their Grammy Record of the Year-nominated single “Colors” during Saturday’s first Biden-Harris pre-inauguration event, “America United: An Inauguration Welcome Event Celebrating America’s Changemakers.”

“President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, we’re looking forward to a new sense of optimism, unity and peace for all American people,” singer Eric Burton said prior to the performance, which takes place at the one hour and 10 minute-mark of the above video.

The “America United: An Inauguration Welcome Event Celebrating America’s Changemakers” — a livestream to “celebrate America, reflect and honor our history, and highlight the incredible diversity of the nation” — also featured appearances by Whoopi Goldberg, Darren Criss and Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The livestream marked the beginning of a slate of livestreams and televised events centered around the Biden administration. On Sunday night, James Taylor, Carole King, Fall Out Boy, Ben Harper and more will take part in the the We the People event, co-hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing.

Lady Gaga revealed that she would sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” following the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, with the singer also attending the swearing-in ceremony in Washington, D.C.

On the night of January 20th, Tom Hanks will host the primetime Celebrating America special marking the inauguration, with performances from Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, and more.