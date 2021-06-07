Black Pumas Announce 2021-2022 Tour

Following their five-night stand at Stubb’s BBQ in their hometown of Austin, Black Pumas have announced a 2021-2022 tour through the U.S. and Europe, consisting of both rescheduled 2020 shows as well as new sets.

The tour kicks off July 29th with a set at Lollapalooza, and includes four nights at New York’s Brooklyn Steel in September, Los Angeles’ Performance Venue at Hollywood Park, and multiple shows in Chicago, Seattle, Portland, and Denver. The North American leg concludes January 22nd, 2022 at the Baltimore Soundstage.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale beginning Friday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time on the band’s website.

Black Pumas contributed a song to a new charity compilation Truth to Power, benefiting the Texas-based Truth to Power Project. The compilation arrives June 12th. The band will also be performing at the 2021 Libra Awards, airing June 17th on A2IM’s official YouTube channel starting at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Black Pumas 2021-2022 U.S. Tour Dates

July 29 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

August 5 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant (SOLD OUT)

August 6 – Columbia, MO @ 9th Street Summerfest

August 7 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

August 8 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Outdoors ^

August 11 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

August 12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^ (SOLD OUT)

August 13 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater ^

August 15 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

August 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot*

August 19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater*

August 20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater*

August 21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre*

August 22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre*

August 28 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Music Festival

August 29 – Columbus, OH @ WonderBus Music and Arts Festival

September 2 and 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

September 3-5 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

September 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

September 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel # (SOLD OUT)

September 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel # (SOLD OUT)

September 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel # (SOLD OUT)

September 18-19 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

September 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Performance Venue at Hollywood Park*

September 24 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest

September 25 – Dallas, TX @ State Fair of Texas

September 25-26 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

October 1-3 – Memphis, TN @ MEMPHO Music Festival

October 1-3 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 8-10 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 12 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

October 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre (SOLD OUT)

October 15 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee*

October 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live*

October 17 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall + (SOLD OUT)

October 18 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues +

October 19 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues + (SOLD OUT)

December 16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic*

December 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues*

January 5, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theatre + (SOLD OUT)

January 15, 2022 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage (SOLD OUT)