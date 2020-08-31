‘Black Panther’ Actress Danai Gurira Remembers Chadwick Boseman

Danai Gurira has released a statement in remembrance of Chadwick Boseman following news of the actor’s death last Friday. Gurira co-starred with Boseman in the Marvel film Black Panther, where she portrayed the Wakanda warrior Okoye.

“How do you honor a king? Reeling from the loss of my colleague, my friend, my brother,” Gurira wrote. “Struggling for words. Nothing feels adequate. I always marveled at how special Chadwick was. Such a pure hearted, profoundly generous, regal, fun guy. My entire job as Okoye was to respect and protect a king. Honor his leadership. Chadwick made that job profoundly easy. He was the epitome of kindness, elegance, diligence and grace. On many an occasion I would think how thankful I was that he was the leading man I was working closely with. A true class act. And so perfectly equipped to take on the responsibility of leading the franchise that changed everything for Black representation.”

She went on: “He made everyone feel loved, heard and seen. He played great, iconic roles because he possessed inside of himself that connection to greatness to be able to so richly bring them to life. He had a heroic spirit, and marched to the beat of his own drum; hence his excellence as an artist and the incredible courage and determination as he faced life’s challenges; while still guiding us all. He was zen and sweet and funny (with the very best laugh), attentive and truly, truly, good. I can’t even wrap my mind around this loss. A loss resonating in my own heart as well as around the globe. The children he inspired, my heart aches for them, to lose their hero just as they finally found him. I am so thankful to have taken the Black Panther journey with him. To have known him, spent time in his light and leadership and to call him forever a friend.

“Lala Ngoxolo Kumkani,” she concluded, using a Xhosa phrase that means “rest in peace.”

Boseman died on August 28th after a four-year battle with colon cancer. In addition to playing the titular role in Black Panther, he portrayed historical figures James Brown in Get on Up, Jackie Robinson in 42, and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. Following the news of Boseman’s death, Denzel Washington, Michelle Obama, Angela Bassett and more also released statements in remembrance of him.