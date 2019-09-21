 Black Keys Respond After Third-Party Ticket Buyers Blocked From LA Gig – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Warren Blasts Congress as ‘Complicit’ With Trump as He ‘Continues to Commit Crimes’ Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Black Keys Respond After Third-Party Ticket Buyers Denied Entry to Fan Club Show

“Because we were playing a venue far smaller than the rest of the venues on the tour as a warmup show, we turned off ticket transferability,” duo says

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Musicians Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys perform onstage during the 'Lonely Boys and Girls Fan Club' concert at The Wiltern on September 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Fans who bought tickets for the Black Keys' fan club-only gig in Los Angeles via third-party vendors were barred from entering the venue.

Getty Images

Hundreds of fans who purchased tickets for the Black Keys’ fan club-only concert at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Thursday were barred from entering the venue due to the gig’s ticket policy.

The Los Angeles Times reported that fans spent upwards of 800-percent over ticket price on third-party sites like StubHub and Seatgeek for tickets to the “Let’s Rock” tour warm-up gig, only to be prevented from entering the venue, even if their tickets were legitimate and not counterfeit.

In a statement, the Black Keys defended the ticket policy. “Last night’s concert tickets were $25 and geared toward the fan club,” the duo said. “This was our first show in over four years and the kickoff of the Let’s Rock Tour. Because we were playing a venue far smaller than the rest of the venues on the tour as a warmup show, we turned off ticket transferability to ensure that our fans got in the door at the low ticket prices we set for them.”

Related

THE BLACK KEYS 2019
Dan Auerbach on How the Black Keys Came Back
The Black Keys Plot North American 'Let's Rock' Tour

However, fans that purchased tickets on the third-party sites expressed disappointment that they were not told beforehand that their tickets would not be accepted; Ticketmaster instituted a rotating barcode for tickets to the show, meaning that only tickets via their app would be accepted, while barcodes printed via third-party sites would no longer allow for admittance.

“The presenters of the concert directed that these tickets be made available only to fans and that they be strictly nontransferable,” Ticketmaster said in a statement of the situation.

“This was messaged from the beginning with the announcement of the performance and throughout the sales process. Unfortunately, bad actors took advantage of this situation and posted screen shots of tickets that were not valid for entry onto the secondary market. We always recommend purchasing tickets from the official source.”

The Los Angeles Times noted that three of the third-party vendors – SeatGeek, StubHub and Vivid Seats – pledged to refund the consumers who purchased tickets to the Black Keys’ Los Angeles gig through them.

The Black Keys’ tour will kick off this weekend at Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful Festival.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.