Watch the Black Keys’ Hits-Filled Triller Fight Club Concert

The Black Keys returned to the stage for the first time in over a year to play a four-song set during the Triller Fight Club boxing event at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday.

Although Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney announced a new album earlier in the week, the duo’s mini-set focused on their hits, with the Black Keys and their backing band rifling through “I Got Mine,” “Howlin’ for You,” “Gold on the Ceiling” and “Lonely Boy” during their 15-minute performance.

The Black Keys were scheduled to embark on a tour in 2020 in support of their 2019 album Let’s Rock, but that trek — like the entire touring industry — was ultimately sidelined by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead, the Black Keys will release their 10th studio album Delta Kream, a covers album that pays tribute to the bluesmen that inspired them, like R.L. Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, and Fred McDowell.

“This is basically folk music on a certain level, and a lot of this music is like hand-me-downs from generation to generation,” Auerbach told Rolling Stone. “I’m singing lyrics that are like third-generation wrong lyrics. I’m singing a certain version that Junior recorded where maybe he messed up a line, but that’s the only one I know. So we were really just kind of flying by the seat of our pants.”

Delta Kream arrives May 14th on Nonesuch Records.