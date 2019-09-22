 Watch Black Keys Perform ‘Lonely Boy’ With Wayne Newton at Vegas Fest – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Watch Black Keys Perform ‘Lonely Boy’ With Wayne Newton at Vegas Fest

“Mr. Las Vegas” makes surprise appearance at Life Is Beautiful fest to sing on duo’s 2011 hit

The Black Keys welcomed surprise guest and Sin City icon Wayne Newton onstage to perform “Lonely Boy” during the band’s set at Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful.

The crooner dubbed “Mr. Las Vegas” – Newton has performed over 30,000 gigs on the Vegas Strip, including a current residency at Caesars Palace – adeptly handled the chorus of the 2011 hit.

The Newton guest appearance closed out the Black Keys’ Life Is Beautiful set, the official first show of the band’s Let’s Rock Tour, their first trek in five years; on Thursday night, the Black Keys played a fan club-only gig at Los Angeles’ Wiltern, a concert that found hundreds of fans being turned away at the venue’s door after purchasing tickets through a third-party vendor.

The Let’s Rock Tour continues Monday at Denver’s Pepsi Center and followed the next night with a show at Kansas City’s Sprint Center, where the band expects to be confronted by the Westboro Baptist Church.

