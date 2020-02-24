 Black Keys Recruit Gary Clark Jr. for 'Let's Rock' U.S. Summer Tour - Rolling Stone
Black Keys Recruit Gary Clark Jr. for Let’s Rock U.S. Summer Tour

Duo maps 35-date trek in support of 2019 LP

The Black Keys - Patrick Carney and Dan AuerbachiHeartRadio ALTer EGO, Show, The Forum, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Jan 2020

The Black Keys will hit the road this summer on the Let’s Rock Tour, featuring Gary Clark Jr. as a special guest.

The 35-date U.S. tour in support of the duo’s 2019 LP Let’s Rock kicks off July 7th at Seattle’s White River Amphitheatre and visits venues across the nation before finishing its run September 6th at Jacksonville, Florida’s Daily’s Place.

Clark Jr. will serve as support for all but one of the Let’s Rock gigs, with Allah-Las, Jessy Wilson, the Marcus King Band and Yola also on board as opening acts at select shows.

Tickets for all dates go on sale to the general public February 28th at 10 a.m. local time.

The Black Keys Tour Dates

July 7 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre*
July 8 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*
July 10 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre%
July 11 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*
July 12 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*
July 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphtiheatre^
July 15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre^
July 17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion^
July 18 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^
July 19 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater^
July 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^
July 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center^
July 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center^
July 25 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^
July 26 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre^
August 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center#
August 12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage#
August 14 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater#
August 15 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater#
August 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center#
August 18 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion#
August 19 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre#
August 21 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center#
August 22 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion#
August 23 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center#
August 25 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion#
August 26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater#
August 28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion#
August 29 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#
August 30 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park#
September 1 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion#
September 2 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre#
September 4 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre#
September 5 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre#
September 6 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place# 

* w/ Gary Clark Jr and Jessy Wilson
% w/ Allah-Las and Jessy Wilson
^ w/ Gary Clark Jr and The Marcus King Band
# w/ Gary Clark Jr and Yola

