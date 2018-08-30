Watch Black Eyed Peas’ Glitchy Video for New Song ‘Constant Part 1 and 2’

The Black Eyed Peas wind their way through the streets of New York City in the eye-popping video for their new song, “Constant Part 1 and 2.”

The track opens with the group spitting over a woozy beat that samples Slick Rick’s 1985 classic, “La Di Da Di” (the eye-patched MC also makes a cameo in the clip). Halfway through though, “Constant” morphs into a snappy dance track, with Will.i.am rapping, “Bring the drums out, bring the beats out/ Bring the mic out so we can speak out/ When it’s lights out, we go freak out.”

Will.i.am and Ernst Weber directed the video for “Constant Part 1 and 2.” The clip uses glitchy special effects to speed up time and the seasons, while freezing and duplicating the members of the Black Eyed Peas as they perform the track.

“Constant Part 1 and 2” follows the Black Eyed Peas’ previously released tracks, “Get It,” “Street Livin'” and “Ring the Alarm pt. 1, pt. 2, pt. 3.” The songs are expected to appear on the musical component of the band’s ambitious multi-media project, Masters of the Sun. Last year, the Black Eyed Peas launched the project with a 114-page graphic novel, and along with the musical component, Masters of the Sunwill also feature a virtual reality component and an augmented reality experience