Watch Black Eyed Peas Wander Mountains in ‘Vibrations’ Video

The Black Eyed Peas do some mountain soul-searching in their reflective new video for “Vibrations pt. 1 pt. 2.”

During the song’s first section, filled with jazzy electric piano and dusty drums, the group’s will.i.a.m., apl.de.ap and Taboo wander slowly through the hills, frequently pausing to rap and sing in profile angles with their heads lined in a row.

As the production shifts to an atmospheric trap beat in part two, the members — including new vocalist Jessica Reynoso — perform against a black background. In a statement about the song and clip, the group said, “This is BEP bringing that organic vibration.”

“Vibrations pt. 1 pt. 2” highlights the quartet’s recently issued seventh LP, Masters of the Sun Vol. 1, their first following the departure of longtime member Fergie. The album also includes the singles “Ring the Alarm pt. 1 pt. 2 pt. 3,” “Constant pt. 1 pt. 2” (featuring Slick Rick) and “Big Love,” along with a guest verse from Nas on opener “Back 2 Hiphop.” They also issued the stand-alone cuts “Get It” and “Street Livin'” in 2018.

Black Eyed Peas promoted the record with a European fall tour that concluded November 18th in Germany. They’ve yet to announce any additional dates.