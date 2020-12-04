Black Eyed Peas, Shakira Pay Tribute to Latinas in ‘Girl Like Me’

The Black Eyed Peas and Shakira have released a new music video for their collaborative single, “Girl Like Me,” that pays tribute to Latin women.

“I want a girl like Shakira/Esa latina está rica/I want a familia chica que sepa vivir y que viva la vida,” Will.i.am raps. In their respective verses, Taboo shouts out the highlights of Shakira’s career — “Your hips don’t lie, they rock me” — and Apl.de.pl references both Tejano icon Selena and Brazilian pop star Anitta. In the music video, the Peas rap around various larger-than-life set pieces, while Shakira dances and shows off her skateboarding skills.

“Girl Like Me” was featured on the Black Eyed Peas’ latest album Translation, released this past June. In August, the group performed at this year’s socially distanced MTV Video Music Awards. They also partnered with artist Jack Coulter in a charity auction to raise money for Color of Change.

Shakira was one of several performers at Global Citizen’s virtual concert in June for Covid-19 aid. She was originally set to release a full-length album in 2020, but the project was pushed back due to the pandemic. She also performed alongside Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.