Watch Black Eyed Peas Tackle School Shootings, Migrant Separation in Jarring ‘Big Love’ Video

Black Eyed Peas unveiled a pair of jarring videos for their new song, “Big Love,” that explore school shootings and the separation of migrant families. The extended clip opens with the warning that they are purposely hard to watch: “No kid should have to live through what you’re about to see,” a narrator says.

“Big Love” is an inspiring pop-rap track built around booming drums and a powerful, piano-driven hook. The song provides a potent soundtrack for the videos which, despite their different settings and concepts, are practically mirror images of each other.

In the school clip, a class is interrupted by an active shooter, while in the immigration clip, a similarly staged group of migrants hiding in a tunnel are surprised by a troop of border patrol agents. Later, the traumatized students are rushed out of their school in single-file lines and gather with each other outside; in the same way, the migrant children are led to busses, holding onto each other for comfort. Both videos end with agonizing scenes as the students mourn their peers while the migrant children are placed in cages.

The Black Eyed Peas crafted the “Big Love” clips in partnership with two non-profits: March for Our Lives and Families Belong Together. Proceeds from the single will benefit both organizations.

“Big Love” marks the fourth song Black Eyed Peas have released in recent months, following “Ring the Alarm,” “Constant Part 1 and 2” and “Get It.” The tracks are expected to appear on the group’s upcoming album, Masters of the Sun, which arrives October 12th, though a full track list has not yet been announced.