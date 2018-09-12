Rolling Stone
Black Eyed Peas Tackle Gun Control, Social Justice on New Song ‘Big Love’

Single highlights group’s first album in eight years, ‘Masters of the Sun’

Reporter

black eyed peas

James Hickey

Black Eyed Peas promote social justice on their new song “Big Love.” The pop-rap single highlights the trio’s first album in eight years, Masters of the Sun, out October 12th via Interscope Records.

“Big Love” plays like a spiritual sequel to the group’s 2003 hit “Where Is the Love?” Over a simple piano progression and gritty drum pattern, the rappers nod to depressing headlines about war, government corruption, drug addiction and gun control – contrasted with an optimistic chorus.   

will.i.am frames the song as a “day in the life of a kid in America,” referencing “kids on the Percocet” and “embarrassing” leaders that “need some parenting.” He appears to shout out the student-led gun control activist movement March for Our Lives, rapping, “People loving guns more than kids is in season/ And they say the reason is to protect their freedom, but we don’t believe ’em.”

Proceeds from the single will benefit March for Our Lives and Families Belong Together, a foundation fighting back against the Trump administration’s family separation policy.

Black Eyed Peas have yet to detail a full track list for Masters of the Sun, which follows their 2010 album, The Beginning. “Big Love” is the group’s fourth single in recent months, following “Ring the Alarm,” “Constant Part 1 and 2” and “Get It.” will.i.am recently spoke to Complex about the LP, which he says evokes “the philanthropy side of who [they] are as people.”

The trio will promote the album on their first tour in eight years. The trek launches October 27th in London, England and currently runs through November 18th in Dusseldorf, Germany.

