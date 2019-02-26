Watch Black Eyed Peas’ Animation-Fueled ‘Get Ready’ Video

The Black Eyed Peas bring their lyrics to life in the new video for “Get Ready.” The track appears on the hip-hop outfit’s latest album, Masters of the Sun, Vol. 1.

The NOMSG-directed clip boasts a simple concept, with Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo set up in front of a brick wall, where they alternately perform the track and leap into the air, striking slow-motion poses mid-flight. As each member of the group spits their verse, their words are augmented by lively illustrations.

In addition to “Get Ready,” the Black Eyed Peas have also shared videos for Masters of the sun tracks like “4EVER,” “Vibrations pt. 1 pt. 2,” “Constant pt. 1 pt. 2,” “Big Love” and “Back 2 Hiphop,” which features Nas.

The Black Eyed Peas released Masters of the Sun, Vol. 1 last November. The record notably marks their first since 2010’s The Beginning, as well as their first following the departure of longtime vocalist Fergie.