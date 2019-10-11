Watch Black Eyed Peas Team Up With J Balvin in ‘RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)’ Video

Black Eyed Peas have joined forces with J Balvin for a brand new single, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life).” The upbeat track, which samples Corona’s “The Rhythm of the Night,” will appear on the soundtrack to Bad Boys For Life, which stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence and arrives in theaters January 10, 2020.

In the official music video for the song, directed by Colin Tilley, the musicians perform the track in a neon-lit room with futuristic lights, costumes and Tron-esque dancers. The flashy, colorful video is intercut with clips from the film itself, mostly showcasing Smith and Lawrence in various car chases.

“I wanted to reimagine ‘The Rhythm of the Night’ by Corona and give it a minimal, futurist, afro-fused reggaeton vibe,” Black Eye Peas frontman will.i.am said in a statement. “The final song and video feel like the classic next level futurism that the Black Eyed Peas are all about.”

Balvin added, “I’ve been a Black Eyed Peas fan for as long as I can remember. They are legends and it’s an honor to join them and become part of the sound of Bad Boys for Life.”

“RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” is Black Eyed Peas first release on their new record label Epic Records. The band is currently on tour in Australia and New Zealand, and will end their current run at the SEA Games in the Philippines on December 11th for a performance of “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life).” Bad Boys For Life Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album will be released January 10, 2020, the same day as the film.