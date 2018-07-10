Watch Black Eyed Peas Show ICE Raids, Police Killings in ‘Get It’ Video

The Black Eyed Peas survey the chaos in America’s streets in the politically charged video for new song “Get It.”

“Get It” is a sparse, haunting cut and the Ben Mor-directed clip reflects the track’s eerie undertones. In the video, the camera moves down a city block, capturing a violent tableau of social injustice. Canisters of tear gas are sprayed into the street, ICE agents perform raids and police profile street vendors and kids. There are direct allusions to the police killings of Eric Garner and Walter Scott, with the latter sequence – a black man being shot in the back – taking place in front of a parade of marchers carrying tiki torches like the white supremacists in Charlottesville.

As the “Get It” video ends, a President Donald Trump look-alike watches the violence with an indifferent expression. But in the final moment, a shot of vociferous protestors serves as a call to action. It was crafted with several national organizations including the Hip Hop Caucus, Black Alliance for Just Immigration, #SchoolsNotPrisons, the Gathering for Justice, United We Dream and Revolve Impact.

“Get It” follows the Black Eyed Peas’ previously released tracks, “Street Livin'” and “Ring the Alarm pt. 1, pt. 2, pt. 3.” The songs are expected to appear on the musical component of the band’s ambitious multi-media project, Masters of the Sun. Last year, the Black Eyed Peas launched the project with a 114-page graphic novel, and along with the musical component, Masters of the Sun will also feature a virtual reality component and an augmented reality experience.

The Black Eyed Peas have also announced a set of Master of the Sun tour dates, with a European trek scheduled to launch October 27th in London.