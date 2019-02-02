Watch Black Eyed Peas Cruise Streets of Los Angeles in ‘4EVER’ Video

The Black Eyed Peas go for a late-night drive in Los Angeles in their new video for “4EVER.” The track features Canadian singer Esthero and comes from their latest LP, Masters of the Sun Vol. 1., which marks a return to the group’s hip hop roots, as well as the Black Eyed Peas’ first record following the departure of longtime member Fergie.

In the hip-hop outfit’s latest visual, the group sports classic looks from their Behind the Front era while floating through Los Angeles and embracing the nighttime air in a Lincoln Continental convertible.

“Hip Hop will 4ever be the foundation of BEP. This video gives you that early Peas nostalgia!” the group said in a statement.

In addition to “4EVER,” the Black Eyed Peas have also dropped music videos Masters of the Sun tracks like “Vibrations pt. 1 pt. 2,” “Constant pt. 1 pt. 2,” “Big Love” and “Back 2 Hiphop,” which features Nas.

While the Black Eyed Peas concluded their European tour in support of their latest record November 18th, they’re set to play the music festival circuit this year at KAABOO in May and Rock in Rio 2019 in October.