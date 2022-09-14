Black Dahlia Murder Set Trevor Strnad Memorial Concert for This Fall

The melodic death-metal band the Black Dahlia Murder will memorialize their late frontman, Trevor Strnad, who was renowned for his death growl and lighthearted, in-on-the-joke stage antics, with a special concert at Detroit’s Saint Andrew’s Hall on Oct. 28. Brian Eschbach, the group’s rhythm guitarist, will put down his instrument to take over vocal duties beginning with this show; Ryan Knight, who was one of Black Dahlia Murder’s guitarists from 2009 to 2016, has returned to the band. Darkest Hour and Plague Years will serve as openers for the concert, which is billed as “A Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Trevor Scott Strnad.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

“I know Trevor would keep this band going if I went down a deep, dark path and weren’t here,” Eschbach told Decibel magazine. “It’s bigger than us. When we finally started talking about it, we thought, ‘Let’s remake it from within and see if Ryan wants to return. And I’ll take a crack on the vocals and see how it goes.’ I can’t go out there and do Trevor’s voice or try to be him. I can only execute the music of the Black Dahlia Murder with respect and try to do it the most justice I can. I’ve heard Trevor perform more than anyone else alive.”

Strnad died in May. At the time, no cause of death was made available, though the band included contact info for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255) in their announcement. “Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him,” the band wrote at the time. “A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.”