See Black Crowes’ Robinson Brothers Perform Three-Song Acoustic Set

Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson, performing acoustic under the moniker Brothers of a Feather, have shared a short concert film from the duo’s March 6th concert in San Francisco, the last date on their brief tour that served as a tuneup for the Black Crowes’ long-awaited reunion trek later this year.

With the entire concert industry halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Robinsons uploaded the 15-minute The Black Crowes Present Brothers of a Feather: Live at the Chapel in San Francisco, featuring three songs from the duo’s gig – “Hotel Illness,” “Wiser Time” and “Garden Gate” – shot in black-and-white video with multiple cameras.

Just prior to the coronavirus outbreak shutting down concerts nationwide and New York’s current mass gathering ban, Brothers of a Feather performed a three-song set at the Love Rocks NYC benefit on March 12th, an event which organizers would later state was “literally the last concert to happen in NYC and likely across the country for quite some time.” Jackson Browne, another performer at Love Rocks NYC, later tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Black Crowes’ reunion tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut LP Shake Your Money Maker is slated to begin June 17th in Austin, Texas, although the fate of the trek — like the fate of all summer music events — is unclear.