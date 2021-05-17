Black Crowes Announce Rescheduled 2021 ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ Tour Dates

Over a year after the Black Crowes’ reunion tour was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the trek celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut album Shake Your Money Maker will finally take flight this summer.
The new course begins with a pair of dates, July 20th and 21st, at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheatre and sees the reunited Robinson brothers performing 37 dates over the span of two months, with the tour set to close September 25th in Bethel, New York.
Additionally, the Black Crowes announced that bassist Sven Pipien, who played with the band live from 1997 up until the band’s hiatus in 2015, will rejoin the group for the reunion trek.
Tickets for the new dates are on sale now at the band’s official site. All tickets purchased for the 2020 dates will be honored at the 2021 shows.
The Black Crowes performed a pair of small venue reunion gigs in November 2019 and the Robinson brothers managed to squeeze in dates with their side project Brothers of a Feather before the coronavirus pandemic shut down everything.
The Robinsons also played at the Love Rocks benefit gig in New York on March 12th, 2020, which co-executive producer Greg Williamson presciently dubbed “the last concert to happen in NYC and likely across the country for quite some time.”
Black Crowes Tour Dates
July 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
July 21 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
July 24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 25 –Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
July 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
July 29 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 31 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 1 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 4 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Amphitheatre
August 7 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
August 10 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheatre
August 11 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 14 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Mitchell Woods Pavilion
August 15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Amphitheatre
August 18 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
August 21 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
August 22 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 25 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
August 26 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
August 29 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
August 30 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
September 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
September 5 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
September 7 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
September 8– Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 11 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
September 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 15 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 17 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
September 18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
September 22 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
September 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
September 25 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods