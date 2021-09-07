Black Crowes to Play All of ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ at Two Special Las Vegas Gigs

The Black Crowes will play a pair of special shows at the House of Blues Las Vegas on November 18th and 19th.

The two gigs will continue the band’s ongoing 30th-anniversary celebrations for their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker. At both Las Vegas shows, the Black Crowes will play the album in its entirety, along with a set of songs from the rest of their catalog.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale on September 10th at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. A band presale will launch September 7th at 12 p.m. PT and wrap September 9th at 10 p.m. PT; a Live Nation pre-sale will run from September 8th at 10 a.m. PT to September 9th at 10 a.m. PT. Full information is available on the band’s website.

The Black Crowes originally planned to mark 30 years of Shake Your Money Maker with a tour during the album’s actual anniversary year, 2020, although that was obviously postponed because of the pandemic. The rescheduled 2021 trek kicked off in July and is set to wrap on September 25th in Bethel, New York. The shows mark the Black Crowes’ first together since 2013.