Black Crowes Reunite, Plot 2020 ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ Tour

The Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, with a 2020 tour that will mark their first live shows since 2013.

The 46-date run will kick off June 17th at the Austin360 Amphitheater in Austin, Texas and stretch throughout the summer, wrapping September 19th at the Forum in Los Angeles.

To mark the tour announcement, the band will play an intimate gig at New York’s Bowery Ballroom tonight, November 11th, and at the Troubadour in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 14th.

“I think this is pure. We went off into a lot of things. There’s no jamming,” Chris Robinson tells Rolling Stone in an upcoming interview. “There’s no extraneous stuff. This is the purest Black Crowes that people first [heard] … I hope we reconnect with some people who lost their way with us because of all of our other shit we were doing.”

The brothers’ fighting has become almost as well-known as their music, but the two insist the Behind the Music phase is over and they’ve made peace with each other. “No one is here to be a dick,” says Rich. “We love this music. We’re musicians. We’re brothers. We love each other. We love this opportunity … Changing the context with Chris and I and all new people is a much healthier place for us.”

The duo enlisted all-new members that include guitarist Isiah Mitchell of psych-rock band Earthless, veteran session bassist Tim LeFebvre who appeared on David Bowie’s Blackstar and keyboardist Joel Robinow and drummer Ojha of prog/psych-pop group Once and Future Band.

Released in February 1990, Shake Your Money Maker peaked at Number Four on the Billboard 200, while album cuts “Jealous Again,” “Hard to Handle,” “She Talks to Angels” and “Seeing Things” all cracked the Top 10 on the Mainstream Rock chart. The Black Crowes’ next album, 1992’s The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, was equally successful, topping the Billboard 200.

Over the next nine years, the Black Crowes released four more albums before announcing their first hiatus. Three years later, the Robinsons reassembled the Black Crowes for a handful of shows, and in 2007 they returned to the studio, releasing a new album, Warpaint, the following year. Another LP, Before the Frost… Until the Freeze, arrived in 2009, while an acoustic collection, Croweology came in 2010.

But soon after, the band was on hiatus again — though by 2013 there was another reunion tour. In January 2015, the band seemed to be over for good when Rich Robinson announced their breakup.

“It’s always been our band and it’s funny through all the trajectory of the good and the bad — the joy and the frustrations,” Chris says. “[Rich and I] were laughing, saying the one thing [we] can always agree on is, Shake Your Money Maker’s a good record.”

Black Crowes 2020 Shake Your Money Maker Tour Dates

June 17 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

June 19 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Presented by Huntsman

June 23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

June 24 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

June 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 30 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

July 1 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 3 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 4 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 7 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

July 8 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

July 10 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 11 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 15 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 21 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 24 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

July 25 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 28 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 29 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 31 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 20 – Cincinnati, PH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 26 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

August 28 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

August 30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 4 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

September 5 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 8 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

September 9 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 18 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum