Black Crowes Reunite, Plot 2020 ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ Tour

The Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, with a 2020 tour that will mark their first live shows since 2013.
The 46-date run will kick off June 17th at the Austin360 Amphitheater in Austin, Texas and stretch throughout the summer, wrapping September 19th at the Forum in Los Angeles.
To mark the tour announcement, the band will play an intimate gig at New York’s Bowery Ballroom tonight, November 11th, and at the Troubadour in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 14th.
“I think this is pure. We went off into a lot of things. There’s no jamming,” Chris Robinson tells Rolling Stone in an upcoming interview. “There’s no extraneous stuff. This is the purest Black Crowes that people first [heard] … I hope we reconnect with some people who lost their way with us because of all of our other shit we were doing.”
The brothers’ fighting has become almost as well-known as their music, but the two insist the Behind the Music phase is over and they’ve made peace with each other. “No one is here to be a dick,” says Rich. “We love this music. We’re musicians. We’re brothers. We love each other. We love this opportunity … Changing the context with Chris and I and all new people is a much healthier place for us.”
The duo enlisted all-new members that include guitarist Isiah Mitchell of psych-rock band Earthless, veteran session bassist Tim LeFebvre who appeared on David Bowie’s Blackstar and keyboardist Joel Robinow and drummer Ojha of prog/psych-pop group Once and Future Band.
Released in February 1990, Shake Your Money Maker peaked at Number Four on the Billboard 200, while album cuts “Jealous Again,” “Hard to Handle,” “She Talks to Angels” and “Seeing Things” all cracked the Top 10 on the Mainstream Rock chart. The Black Crowes’ next album, 1992’s The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, was equally successful, topping the Billboard 200.
Over the next nine years, the Black Crowes released four more albums before announcing their first hiatus. Three years later, the Robinsons reassembled the Black Crowes for a handful of shows, and in 2007 they returned to the studio, releasing a new album, Warpaint, the following year. Another LP, Before the Frost… Until the Freeze, arrived in 2009, while an acoustic collection, Croweology came in 2010.
But soon after, the band was on hiatus again — though by 2013 there was another reunion tour. In January 2015, the band seemed to be over for good when Rich Robinson announced their breakup.
“It’s always been our band and it’s funny through all the trajectory of the good and the bad — the joy and the frustrations,” Chris says. “[Rich and I] were laughing, saying the one thing [we] can always agree on is, Shake Your Money Maker’s a good record.”
Black Crowes 2020 Shake Your Money Maker Tour Dates
June 17 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
June 19 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Presented by Huntsman
June 23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
June 24 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
June 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
June 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
June 30 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
July 1 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
July 3 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 4 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 7 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
July 8 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
July 10 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 11 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 15 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 21 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 24 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
July 25 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 28 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 29 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 31 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
August 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 20 – Cincinnati, PH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
August 23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 26 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
August 28 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
August 30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
September 4 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
September 5 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
September 8 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
September 9 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
September 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
September 18 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum