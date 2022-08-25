Björk to Offer Intimate Look Inside Her Back Catalog on New Podcast

Famous for her forward-thinking ability to consistently reinvent and remix her artistic output, Björk is doing something different for her latest project: looking to the past. Beginning next month, the groundbreaking Icelandic singer-songwriter will launch a podcast series devoted entirely to her expansive catalog.

Björk: Sonic Symbolism will offer fans a first-person deep dive into Björk’s creative process, with each episode focusing on a single album across her four-decade career. Along the way, the singer will be joined in conversation by philosopher and writer Oddný Eir and musicologist Ásmundur Jónsson as she revisits the inspirations and emotional milestones that helped form her body of work.

The series will launch September 1 with the first three episodes, covering 1993’s Debut, 1995’s Post (which comes in at 289 on Rolling Stone‘s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time) and 1997’s Homogenic (which is ranked 202).

“When I get asked about the differences of the music of my albums, I find it quickest to use visual short cuts. That’s kind of why my album covers are almost like homemade tarot cards. The image on the front might seem like just a visual moment, but for me it is simply describing the sound of it,” the singer said in a statement announcing the project. “Perhaps you can call it some sort of a sonic symbolism? Most of us go through phases in our lives that take roughly 3 years, and it is not a coincidence this is also how long it takes to make an album or a film. This podcast is an experiment to capture which moods, timbres, and tempos were vibrating during each of these phases.”

News of the podcast comes less than a week after Björk revealed her 10th studio album, Fossora, will be released this fall, with lead single “Atopos” expected to drop in the coming weeks. The enigmatic singer recently spoke with The Guardian about the record, which was largely inspired by the death of her mother, her experiences in lockdown and rediscovery of the hyper-accelerated, aggressive techno subgenre popularized by Dutch youth in the early Nineties. “I feel, as a singer-songwriter, my role is to express the journey of my body or my soul or whatever, and hopefully I will do that till I’m 85, or however long I live,” she said. “I try to keep the antennas up and read where my body is at.”

Fans can hear a sneak peek at Björk: Sonic Symbolism by listening to a newly released trailer on the podcast’s website.