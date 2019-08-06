Watch Bjork Morph in Psychedelic Abyss in ‘Losss’ Video

Björk has dropped a mind-bending new video for “Losss,” a track off her 2017 album Utopia. The clip is directed by visual artist Tobias Gremmler, who worked on the Icelandic artist’s video for “Tabula Rasa” earlier this summer.

The video features Björk shape-shifting in a psychedelic abyss, floating and transforming repeatedly against the art pop track. Bizarre textures and vibrant colors splash across the screen as Björk’s face resurfaces from time to time. “I forgive, the past is bondage,” she sings in the fourth verse, lost in avant-garde distortion. “Freedom aphrodisiac.”

“It is time to show you another song visualized by the overwhelmingly talented Tobias Gremmler,” Björk said in a statement. “No one captures digital sensuality like him, elegant and expressive! This is made for the multiple screens of Cornucopia and we share it all here on one for your laptop screen… we based the visuals on the conversations between our inner optimist and pessimist. When I recorded this I tried to sing in a deeper tone for one of them in the left speaker and a higher optimist in the right. And if you listen on headphones it will match the imagery…”

Björk wrapped up an eight-night stint of a multi-media concert piece Cornucopia at the Shed in New York City on June 1st. She’ll bring the show to Mexico City on August 17th, playing four nights at Parque Bicentenario before heading to Europe in the fall, where she’ll play London’s O2 Arena on November 19th.