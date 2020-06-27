Björk Announces Three Iceland Concerts – With Audience – for August

Björk has announced a trio of August shows — complete with concertgoers — in Reykjavík, Iceland, which has begun the process of reopening after nearly eliminating the coronavirus from the country. The three shows will also be livestreamed to raise money for domestic women’s charities in both Iceland and worldwide.

“I would like to invite you to some concerts to honor folks who got hit hardest in the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter movement and to honor how many Icelandic musicians i have worked with through the years,” Björk said in a statement before noting that she has collaborated with over 100 Icelandic musicians across his recorded catalog.

“We are going to celebrate that we are all healthily exiting quarantine together by playing concerts in Harpa Music Hall for 3 weekends of August.”

The matinee concerts — dubbed Björk Orkestral and set for August 9th, 15th and 23rd — “will be ‘unplugged’ or acoustic and performed without beats and electronics.”

“I feel we are going through extraordinary times horrifying but also an opportunity to truly change it is demanded of us that we finally confront all racism that we learn that lives are more important that profit and look inside us and finecomb out all our hidden prejudices and privileges,” the singer added.