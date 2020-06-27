 Björk Announces Three Iceland Concerts - With Audience - for August - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next Björk Announces Three Iceland Concerts - With Audience - for August Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Björk Announces Three Iceland Concerts – With Audience – for August

“I would like to invite you to some concerts to honor folks who got hit hardest in the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter movement,” singer says of Reykjavík gigs

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bjork'Later With Jools Holland' TV show, London, UK - 22 May 2018

Björk has announced a trio of August shows — complete with concertgoers — in Reykjavík, Iceland, which has begun the process of reopening.

Andre Csillag/Shutterstock

Björk has announced a trio of August shows — complete with concertgoers — in Reykjavík, Iceland, which has begun the process of reopening after nearly eliminating the coronavirus from the country. The three shows will also be livestreamed to raise money for domestic women’s charities in both Iceland and worldwide.

“I would like to invite you to some concerts to honor folks who got hit hardest in the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter movement and to honor how many Icelandic musicians i have worked with through the years,” Björk said in a statement before noting that she has collaborated with over 100 Icelandic musicians across his recorded catalog.

“We are going to celebrate that we are all healthily exiting quarantine together by playing concerts in Harpa Music Hall for 3 weekends of August.”

The matinee concerts — dubbed Björk Orkestral and set for August 9th, 15th and 23rd — “will be ‘unplugged’ or acoustic and performed without beats and electronics.”

“I feel we are going through extraordinary times horrifying but also an opportunity to truly change it is demanded of us that we finally confront all racism that we learn that lives are more important that profit and look inside us and finecomb out all our hidden prejudices and privileges,” the singer added.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Bjork

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.