Bjork Reigns Over a World of Fuzzy Spores in ‘Fossora’ Video

Björk inhabits a colorful world of fuzzy spores and wild flora in the video for “Fossora,” the title track from her 10th album, which came out last year. “For millions of years we’ve been ejecting our spores,” she sings as layers of green pulse around her. “Seedlings and sprouts are shot into the ground … Fossora.” (The word is a feminized version of the Latin word for “digger.”)

Musicians in Alice in Wonderland-like costumes (candy-striped parachute pants and colorful hats) play woodwinds and brass instruments around her before electronics take over. The scene turns into a biochemical rave.

Björk co-directed the clip alongside Viðar Logi, M/M (Paris) (which also created its fungi typography), and Futuredeluxe (which handled the computer-generated design and animation). The clip features the clarinet sextet Murmuri and Kasimyn, a DJ and member of the Indonesian dance duo Gabber Modus Operandi.

The artist previously said that the Fossora album was inspired by grief over the loss of her mother, Hildur Rúna Hauksdóttir, in 2018. She told The Guardian the music was also the product of staying home during Covid lockdowns. “I don’t think I’ve been that much home since I was 16,” she said. “Guilty to admit it, but I was eating chocolate pudding every day. I got really grounded and I really, really loved it.”

In the same interview, she described the record as “a mushroom album,” which explains some of the imagery in the video. “It’s like digging a hole in the ground,” she said. “This time around, I’m living with moles and really grounding myself.”