Björk Says New Album Is About ‘Landing on the Earth and Digging My Feet Into the Ground’

Björk has revealed the cover artwork for her forthcoming LP, Fossora, along with a heart-felt missive about the album.

Writing on Instagram, the singer explained that “each album always starts with a feeling that I try to shape into sound.” She continued, “This time around the feeling was landing (after my last album Utopia, which was all island in the clouds element air and no bass) on the earth and digging my feet into the ground. It was also woven into how I experienced the ‘now’… this time around 7 billion of us did it together nesting in our homes quarantining being long enough in one place that we shot down roots.”

Björk described the title as a “word I made up,” evoking the idea of “she who digs.” “So sonically it is about bass, heavy bottom-end,” she noted of the sound. “We have six bass clarinets and punchy sub.”

The album, announced earlier this month, marks Björk’s 10th LP. In a recent interview with The Guardian, she revealed that it was partially inspired by the 2018 death of her mother, Hildur Rúna Hauksdóttir. It features a collaboration with Serpentwithfeet, as well as backing vocals from Björk’s son, Sindri, and her daughter, Doa. It also includes contributions from Indonesian dance duo Gabber Modus Operandi.

Björk will also launch a podcast series, Björk: Sonic Symbolism, devoted entirely to her expansive catalog in September.

Fossora is available to preorder now.