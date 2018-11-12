Rolling Stone
Music News

Bjork to Debut ‘Cornucopia’ Production at New York Venue in 2019

‘Utopia’ singer plans “my most elaborate stage concert yet, where the acoustic and digital will shake hands, encouraged by a bespoke team of collaborators”

Bjork at Primavera Sound 2018 Festival, Barcelona

Björk will debut a new concert production called 'Cornucopia' in the spring of 2019 at new New York performance arts venue the Shed.

ALEJANDRO GARCIA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Björk announced Monday that she will debut a new concert production called Cornucopia in the spring of 2019 at new New York performance arts venue the Shed.

“This winter I will prepare my most elaborate stage concert yet, where the acoustic and digital will shake hands, encouraged by a bespoke team of collaborators,” the singer tweeted of Cornucopia, which marks Björk’s “first-ever production created with theatrical collaborators,” the Shed CEO Alex Poots said in a statement (via Variety).

Details about Cornucopia‘s music – whether it features new songs or draw from her recent releases like 2017’s Utopia – as well as the performances’ dates will be announced in the near future. The Shed did reveal that Tony Award-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child director John Tiffany would oversee the production.

For Cornucopia, Viibra, a seven-piece, all-female Icelandic flute ensemble, will join Björk onstage along with harpist Katie Buckley, “electronics” player Bergur Þórisson and percussionist Manu Delgado; all seven members of Viibra, Buckley and Þórisson each appeared on Utopia.

“Media artist Tobias Gremmler will imagine the digital visual design in an environment created by stage designer Chloe Lamford,” the Shed added of the production, which will stage on the venue’s biggest space, the McCourt.

