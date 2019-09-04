Bjork to Release ‘Vulnicura’ VR Visual Edition

Björk is re-releasing 2015 album Vulnicura in a virtual reality edition, Pitchfork reports. The seven-song set will comprise the VR visuals that are featured in the Björk Digital Exhibition, which has been traveling the world since 2016. The exhibit is currently touring cities in Brazil. The new Vulinicura set arrives on Friday via an “accessible gaming platform available to everyone,” which will be downloadable, she wrote on Instagram.

“Vulnicura VR has been a long journey which started when me and Andy Thomas Huang started talking about how we wanted to document ‘Stonemilker,'” she explained. “We then filmed it on a 360 camera on a beach in Iceland in November 2014.” The vision expanded to include several other Vulnicura songs as the exhibition made its way to cities worldwide.

“The whole process has been an improvisation, trying to keep faith in formats. It is too easy for musicians to turn pessimistic after CDs have evaporated, but I wanted to try to have courage to grow along with how 360 sound and vision tech was growing,” she continued. “With every challenge try to turn it into an additional gift for the ideology in the music.”

The Vulnicura VR collection will include visuals for “Stonemilker,” “Lionsong,” “Notget,” “Mouth Mantra,” “Quicksand,” “Black Lake” and “Family” along with 3D notation animations by Stephen Malinowski.

In May, the Icelandic artist staged the Cornucopia multimedia concert series in New York. Björk’s most recent studio album, Utopia, was released in 2017, which features singles “Losss” and “Tabula Rasa.”