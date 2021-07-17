Missy Elliott, Flea, Q-Tip, Ice Cube and More Pay Tribute to Biz Markie

Q-Tip, Missy Elliott, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea and Bootsy Collins were among the many artists to pay tribute to Biz Markie on social media following the “Just a Friend” rapper’s death Friday at the age of 57.

“All of my love to the one of a kind bringer of love and joy, the great Biz Markie,” Flea tweeted. “I will bang his records til the day I die and my heart will rejoice. I love you Biz.”

Missy Elliott wrote of the “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop,” “I can remember so many times trying to beat box like you until my lips was sore& whenever we saw each other your energy was always so full of Life/Love/& Good Vibes Your impact in the culture Is 4EVER & you will NEVER be Forgotten Rest king.”

Fellow rappers like Ice Cube and Public Enemy and rock acts like Tom Morello and They Might Be Giants were also part of the outpouring for Markie on social media. Markie’s impact wasn’t just felt in the music world: Actors like John Leguizamo, Viola Davis and Tom Arnold and athletes like Earvin “Magic” Johnson also paid tribute of Markie.

On Friday, the Beastie Boys’ Mike D and Questlove penned lengthy tributes to the pioneering rapper after his death Friday.

