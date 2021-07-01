 Biz Markie Rep Refutes Death Rumors - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Song You Need to Know: Uproot Andy and Nino Augustine, 'La Montamos'
Home Music Music News

Biz Markie Rep Refutes Death Rumors

“The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true,” rapper’s rep says. “Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best healthcare possible”

By

News Director

Jason Newman's Most Recent Stories

View All
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Rapper Biz Markie performs onstage during BACARDI's Big Game Party at Surfcomber Hotel on February 01, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for BACARDI)

Biz Markie in Miami Beach in 2020.

Getty Images for BACARDI

Following online rumors that pioneering rapper Biz Markie had died late Wednesday night, the rapper’s rep released a statement refuting the erroneous news.

“The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true,” his rep wrote in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best healthcare possible.”

In April, Big Daddy Kane spoke to hip-hop show The Breakfast Club and revealed that the rapper was recovering from a stroke. “He’s getting better,” Kane said. “He’s in rehabilitation now. He’s getting better and stronger every day. Last time I talked to him on the phone, he got a real light voice, but last time I talked on the phone. He stuck his middle finger up at me, so I think he’s coming along.”

Related Stories

Best of '88: Biz Markie on the 'Dead Real' Stories of 'Vapors'
Salt-N-Pepa, Vanilla Ice to Headline 'I Love the '90s' Tour

Related Stories

marijuana, pot songs, smoking weed songs, country songs about getting high, 420, 420 pot, willie nelson weed, eric church smoke, kacey musgraves high times, best pot smoking country songs
20 Best Country Songs to Play While Getting High
Singer Paulette McWilliams on Her Years With Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, and Steely Dan

The “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2010, but told the New York Daily News three years later that he had lost more than 140 pounds. “They be seein’ me, I lost the weight, and I didn’t have to use lap band surgery or whatever,” he said. “They see that I did it, and they know I was the greedy, greasy person. So if I can do it, anyone can do it.”

“I wanted to live,” he told ABC News in 2014. “Since I have to be a diabetic, If I didn’t make the changes, it was going to make the diabetes worse. I’m trying to get off [the diabetes meds]. The way you gotta do it is lose the weight. I’m off half my meds, I just got to get off the rest … [The doctors] said I could lose my feet. They said I could lose body parts. A lot of things could happen.”

Last year, TMZ reported that the rapper had been hospitalized in Maryland but did not reveal the cause of the illness. “He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome,” his rep said at the time.

“Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike,” his rep said on Thursday. “At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

In This Article: Biz Markie

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.