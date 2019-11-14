Doja Cat Explains How to Make Birdwatching Go Viral

“It may be hard for an egg to turn into a bird: it would be a jolly sight harder for it to learn to fly while remaining an egg. We are like eggs at present. And you cannot go on indefinitely being just an ordinary, decent egg. We must be hatched or go bad.” —C.S. Lewis

“Life is a pair of binoculars.” —Charles Holmes

In the waning days of spring, Rolling Stone staff writer Charles Holmes was despondent. His dream to become the greatest birdwatcher in the world seemed farther than ever. A grueling life spent writing in the content mines was taking away from the hours of practice and dedication needed to climb the birdwatching ranks. Then he met Doja Cat.

On an expedition in Central Park, the two discussed a host of topics — her new album, Hot Pink; cow controversy; and the art of molting — but, most important, how Charles could achieve virality with his new passion, helping him achieve greater heights than ever before. “You need a meme,” Doja said. “You have to film birds in the trees and then superimpose the face of DJ Khaled and maybe Desiigner on each of the birds. Then just edit in ‘We the Best, Another one,’ and be like, ‘That’s the mating call.’ ”

The second episode of Birding With Charles is the outcome of this advice. In between the search for mallards, warblers, and hummingbirds, Doja and Charles build a lifelong bond out of the camaraderie that comes with finding your favorite bird.