 Hear Billy Porter's Dance Floor-Ready Single 'Children' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Tinder Wants to Help You Find Your Next Wedding Date
Home Music Music News

Hear Billy Porter’s Dance Floor-Ready Single ‘Children’

The track was co-written with Little Mix’s Jade Thirwell

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Billy Porter has dropped a new single, “Children.” The anthemic dance number marks his debut release for his new joint partnership with Island UK and Republic Records, and sets the stage for his forthcoming album.

The upbeat, dance-ready tune was co-written with songwriter MNEK and Little Mix’s Jade Thirwell.

“It’s a song that is inspired by my life and everything I’ve gone through to get here,” Porter said in a statement, adding, “Music is my first love. I grew up singing in the church. When I first put out commercial music in 1997, the industry was not ready for all this Black Boy Joy! But luckily the world has caught up. I could not be more thrilled to entrust this next chapter of my music career to the Island/Republic team. Make way children! Daddy’s back.”

“For the first time, my music is what I want it to be, what I want it to say, which is hope, love,” Porter continued. “We have to choose it every day so we can fight the evil that is so pervasive. We can only fight it with love and I am so excited for my music for that.”

Earlier this year, Porter shared a cover of Juliet Roberts’ Nineties dance classic, “Caught in the Middle,” from charity compilation, Red Hot + Free.

 

In This Article: Billy Porter, Little Mix

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1356: ‘I Don’t Want to Fucking Die’: Foo Fighters and the Art of Survival
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.