Hear Billy Porter’s Dance Floor-Ready Single ‘Children’

Billy Porter has dropped a new single, “Children.” The anthemic dance number marks his debut release for his new joint partnership with Island UK and Republic Records, and sets the stage for his forthcoming album.

The upbeat, dance-ready tune was co-written with songwriter MNEK and Little Mix’s Jade Thirwell.

“It’s a song that is inspired by my life and everything I’ve gone through to get here,” Porter said in a statement, adding, “Music is my first love. I grew up singing in the church. When I first put out commercial music in 1997, the industry was not ready for all this Black Boy Joy! But luckily the world has caught up. I could not be more thrilled to entrust this next chapter of my music career to the Island/Republic team. Make way children! Daddy’s back.”

“For the first time, my music is what I want it to be, what I want it to say, which is hope, love,” Porter continued. “We have to choose it every day so we can fight the evil that is so pervasive. We can only fight it with love and I am so excited for my music for that.”

Earlier this year, Porter shared a cover of Juliet Roberts’ Nineties dance classic, “Caught in the Middle,” from charity compilation, Red Hot + Free.