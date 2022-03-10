 New Billy Joel Biopic Is Missing One Thing: Support From Billy Joel - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Tainy Sells His Pre-2021 Catalog for Reported $25 Million
Home Music Music News

New Billy Joel Biopic Is Missing One Thing: Support From Billy Joel

The film is based on the life rights of Irwin Marzur, who discovered Joel

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All
Musician Billy Joel performs onstage during the first Farm Aid benefit concert at Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois, September 22, 1985. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)Musician Billy Joel performs onstage during the first Farm Aid benefit concert at Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois, September 22, 1985. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Musician Billy Joel performs onstage during the first Farm Aid benefit concert at Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois, September 22, 1985.

Paul Natkin/Getty Images

A Billy Joel biopic is on its way — and the Piano Man himself has nothing to do with it. On Wednesday,  Michael Jai White’s Jaigantic Studios greenlit the film, titled Piano Man, despite Joel refusing to grant rights to his music, name, and likeness.

A rep for the singer tells Rolling Stone that “Billy Joel is not involved with this film project” and that he has no plans to give access to his music and life story.

The film will follow the singer’s early life since being discovered by Irwin Mazur to garnering the attention of Clive Davis in 1972. (The film acquired the rights to Mazur’s life story. He served as Joel’s business rep for two years.)

“These are the real-life events I witnessed first-hand that shaped Billy from a keyboard player in the local Long Island band, the Hassles, into the iconic musician, singer-songwriter, and entertainer who thrills audiences around the world, today,” Mazur told Variety about the film.

Without access to Joel’s discography, producers told Variety that music for the film are “yet to be determined.”

Adam Ripp — behind 2017’s Devil Whisper and 2014’s Everly — is set to direct and write the film. His father Artie signed Joel to his first solo record deal and produced his debut Cold Spring Harbor. “His music is ingrained in my DNA and it’s been a dream of mine as a filmmaker to explore and celebrate the untold story of how Billy Joel became the Piano Man,” Ripp said.

In This Article: Billy Joel, biopic

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.