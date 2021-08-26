New Billy Joel Box Set Spotlights Seventies Albums, Unreleased Live LP

This November marks the 50th anniversary of Billy Joel’s debut Cold Spring Harbor. To celebrate, Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings is releasing the new box set The Vinyl Collection, Vol 1.

The collection will highlight Joel’s Seventies albums — the first six of his career — from Cold Spring to 1978’s 52nd Street. In addition to the six LPs, the unreleased Live at the Great American Music Hall – 1975 will be included, recorded in San Francisco in June of that year. The live album is exclusive to the box set and will not be available digitally.

Also included is a 50-page book with an essay by longtime Rolling Stone contributor Anthony DeCurtis. The Vinyl Collection, Vol 1 arrives on November 5th, the same day Joel will resume his famous Madison Square Garden residency. He returned to the road earlier this month, where he played ZZ Top’s “Tush” in honor of Dusty Hill in Boston and the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” with John Rzeznick in Buffalo, New York.

Live at the Great American Music Hall – 1975 Tracklist

1. Opening

2. Somewhere Along the Line

3. Roberta

4. The Mexican Connection

5. Root Beer Rag

6. James

7. Intro of Band Members

8. You’re My Home

9. Cocker Imitation/You Are So Beautiful (Interlude)

10. Everybody Loves You Now

11. New York State of Mind

12. Benny & the Jets (Interlude)

13. Travelin’ Prayer

14. Delta Lady (Interlude)

15. The Entertainer

16. The Ballad of Billy the Kid

17. Ain’t No Crime

18. Weekend Song