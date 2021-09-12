 See Billy Joel Pay Tribute to Charlie Watts With 'Brown Sugar' Cover - Rolling Stone
See Billy Joel Pay Tribute to Charlie Watts With Rolling Stones’ ‘Brown Sugar’ Cover

Singer also dedicated his Big Apple anthem “New York State of Mind” to victims of the 9/11 terror attack the night before 20th anniversary

Billy Joel paid tribute to Charlie Watts Friday with a cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Brown Sugar” during his concert Friday in Cincinnati.

Joel and his band played an abbreviated version of the Sticky Fingers classic, telling the Great American Ball Park crowd “That’s for Charlie” before segueing into his own hit “Big Shot.”

Friday’s concert was Joel’s first show since Watts’ August 24th death at the age of 80; in addition to the countless tributes from fellow rock legends — like Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Pete Townshend, Questlove, E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, Watts’ bandmates and many more — the Rolling Stones drummer has been honored onstage by Jason Isbell and Brittney Spencer as well as Dead & Company.

Joel’s Cincinnati gig came one day before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, with the singer dedicating a lengthy, emotional rendition of his Big Apple anthem “New York State of Mind” to the victims of the attack:

In This Article: Billy Joel, Charlie Watts, The Rolling Stones

